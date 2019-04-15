https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Colorado-teen-fined-nearly-20K-for-illegally-13769252.php
Colorado teen fined nearly $20K for illegally killing moose
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department says a 19-year-old man has been fined $20,000 for illegally killing and abandoning a bull moose last November.
The agency says Callan Hyatt, of Broomfield, pleaded guilty last week to five misdemeanor wildlife violations: hunting in a careless manner, failing to locate wounded game, failing to dress wildlife, illegal possession of wildlife and hunting without a license.
In addition, Hyatt faces the possibility of being banned from hunting and fishing for up to five years in 47 states.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Hearings Examiner will determine any suspensions.
