Colorado undersheriff wounded as driver took her own life

DENVER (AP) — A law enforcement officer in southwestern Colorado was shot in the face while attempting to prevent a woman from shooting herself.

The Denver Post reports that San Juan County Undersheriff Steve Lowrance was shot early Tuesday on U.S. Route 550.

Authorities say Lowrance was shot while trying to "prevent the driver from her actions" and that he was treated and released from an area hospital.

Police say 30-year-old Amanda Maes of Colorado Springs died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say San Juan County deputies responded to a report of a high-speed chase in La Plata County and pulled over the vehicle driven by Maes.

Authorities say two passengers in the vehicle were taken into custody and held at the La Plata County jail.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com