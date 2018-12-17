Commission names new Mississippi state forester

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Russell Bozeman is Mississippi's new state forester.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission announced Bozeman's appointment on Friday, taking effect Saturday. He had been leading the agency on an interim basis since Charlie Morgan, the previous state forester, resigned in October after a DUI arrest.

The Forestry Commission works to protect and manage forests, fight wildfires and track forest resources.

Bozeman began work with the agency as director of forest protection and information and was named assistant state forester in 2015. He has overseen wildfire response, public outreach and education and urban forestry, and has also helped the agency plan, set budgets and develop new programs.

Bozeman holds a bachelor's degree from Mississippi State University and is a registered forester.