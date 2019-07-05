Connecticut man dies after being shot in the forehead

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old Connecticut man shot in the forehead on Independence Day has died.

The victim succumbed to his injuries after a shooting Thursday morning behind an apartment complex in Bridgeport.

Police spokesman Terron Jones tells the Connecticut Post officers responded to reports of gunfire and found the victim unconscious.

He was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a few hours later. His name is being withheld pending an autopsy.

Capt. Brian Fitzgerald says the investigation into the shooting has shifted to a homicide.

The victim is the city's 10th homicide victim of the year and the 51st person to be hit by gunfire in the Bridgeport in 2019.

The fatal shooting came less than two weeks after the city's last homicide.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com