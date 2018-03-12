Connecticut man pleaded guilty in 5-month-old child's death

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to killing a 5-month old baby he was caring for.

The Hartford Courant reports that 25-year-old Joshua Maldonado pleaded guilty last week to first-degree manslaughter in the death of the child in May 2016.

He faces 12 years in prison when he is sentenced in May.

Maldonado called 911 from a Manchester apartment asking for an ambulance because a baby he was watching had stopped breathing. The child died at a hospital, and medical professionals determined the baby suffered injuries consistent with shaking, and the cause of death was blunt head trauma.

Authorities say Maldonado told investigators several different stories about what happened to the child, but finally said that the infant's crying annoyed him.

