Connecticut sentenced after big heroin bust in Maine

HOULTON, Maine (AP) — A Connecticut man charged in one of the largest heroin busts in Maine history has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

A judge in Aroostook County sentenced 37-year-old James Jamison of Waterbury, Connecticut, last week.

Jamison was arrested in 2016 with an estimated $500,000 worth of heroin.

Police say Jamison rammed a cruiser and escaped when drug agents tried to arrest him. He ended up crashing and fleeing to a motel, where he was arrested.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency seized more than 2 pounds of heroin, some from the car and some from the roadside where Jamison tossed it while fleeing. The drug was packaged into more than 10,000 individual bags with a street value of $450,000.