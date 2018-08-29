Consultant urges better body cam review after police beating

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An external review of a white North Carolina officer beating a black pedestrian urged more thorough internal reviews of body camera footage to catch police behavior problems before they escalate.

The report on Asheville police procedures surrounding former officer Christopher Hickman's case was presented Tuesday by a consultant hired by the city.

21CP Solutions noted Hickman was described by a former supervisor as "abrasive" and a "class clown."

The report said even before the Aug. 2017 beating that resulted in criminal charges, Hickman's body camera captured him in behavior that was "harmful to the community." It didn't provide specifics.

It urged better camera audits, especially for officers who've shown problems.

Hickman has been charged with assault in the pedestrian beating. Hickman's attorney didn't immediately respond to an email Wednesday.