Convicted child rapist pleads not guilty to new charges

BOSTON (AP) — A 70-year-old convicted child rapist from Massachusetts who was set to be released before his arrest last month has pleaded not guilty to new charges.

Wayne Chapman pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of open and gross lewdness and lewd, wanton and lascivious acts. Prosecutors say Chapman exposed himself and masturbated in the view of prison staff.

Chapman's arrest came as officials were preparing for his release after two experts ruled he is no longer sexually dangerous.

Chapman was convicted in 1977 of sexually assaulting young boys he lured into the woods. His prison term ended in 2004, but he has been civilly committed since then.

Chapman's impending release sparked outrage from Chapman's victims and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

His attorneys have denied the new allegations.