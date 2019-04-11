Convicted ex-DA has cancer; seeks another reporting delay

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana district attorney scheduled to begin serving his four-year federal sentence for corruption on Monday says he's seeking another delay while he is treated for prostate cancer.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 72-year-old Walter Reed has asked for a delay in reporting to the minimum-security federal prison in Morgantown, West Virginia, so he can undergo surgery and/or radiation treatments. His attorney, Richard Simmons, told WWL-TV that he has filed for another 15-day extension of the reporting date, which would push it to April 30. He was previously granted a delay for medical reasons.

Reed was the district attorney for St. Tammany and Washington parishes for 30 years. He was convicted in May 2016 of 18 counts of fraud and corruption.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com