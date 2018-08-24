Convicted felon charged in deadly Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a convicted felon with fatally shooting another man at a Kansas City home.

KMBC-TV reports that 66-year-old Marshall Celestine faces one count each of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of 66-year-old Morris "Mack" Clay. Bond is set at $100,000 cash. No attorney is listed for him in online court record.

Witnesses told police they heard shots and saw Clay staggering out of a home. They then saw the suspect shoot the victim again before going back into the house. Celestine later was arrested in Overland Park, Kansas, in a vehicle spotted leaving the scene of the shooting.

Court documents say Celestine was convicted in 1975 in Sedgwick County, Kansas, of multiple counts of robbery and kidnapping.