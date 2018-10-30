Cop put on leave after controversial writings in newsletter

ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — An Arlington police lieutenant has been relieved of duty after suggesting in a newsletter that police should put aside restraint and meet "violence with violence."

Town officials said Tuesday that Lt. Rick Pedrini has been placed on paid leave while officials investigate columns he wrote for the Massachusetts Police Association. Pedrini is the incoming executive director of the organization, which advocates for law enforcement officers.

Referencing the recent killings of police officers from Yarmouth and Weymouth, Pedrini wrote he was tired of "social justice warriors" telling police how to do their jobs, and that officers should forget about restraint and other "feel-good" measures he said were "getting our officers killed."

Pedrini told WBUR-TV the writings were "tongue-in-cheek political satire."

Arlington Police Chief Frederick Ryan says the comments aren't reflective of the department's values.