Cops: 16-year-old boy fatally shot inside Syracuse apartment

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Syracuse are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed inside an apartment.

The Post-Standard reports police responding to calls Monday night found Antonio Gullotto suffering from a gunshot to his chest. Gullotto was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was on the same block where 12-year-old James Springer III was shot and killed in October. Twenty-two-year-old Johanen Pizarro is charged in that shooting.

The latest shooting is the city's 20th homicide of 2018. No arrests have been reported.

