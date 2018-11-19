Cops: Woman left stillborn in convenience store bathroom

MERCER, Pa. (AP) — Police in northwestern Pennsylvania are investigating after the remains of a stillborn baby were found in a toilet at a convenience store.

The Sharon Herald reports the incident happened Thursday at a Sheetz in Mercer. Police say an employee found the baby while cleaning the restroom. Mercer county Coroner John Libonati pronounced the baby dead that night. He says: "the fetus was determined to be 24 weeks gestation."

Investigators say a woman seen on the store's surveillance cameras told police the next day she had delivered the baby and it was stillborn. Police say the woman became scared and left.

Libonati says authorities "don't have all of the information" because they haven't completed an inquiry with the woman who says she left the baby.

