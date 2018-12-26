Coroner IDs woman,41, killed in Christmas Eve crash in Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — The Clark County Coroner has identified a 41-year-old woman killed in a Christmas Eve crash as Maribel Aleman of Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the coroner's office found Aleman died of blunt force injuries from the crash that also critically injured her 13-year-old son.

The boy and his father, who was driving, were hospitalized but their conditions weren't available Wednesday.

Police arrested Rigoberto Chavez-Solorzano on suspicion of reckless driving after authorities said he was speeding and struck Aleman's car.

He was behind bars Wednesday awaiting a court appearance.

Chavez-Solorzano does not yet have a listed attorney to comment on his behalf.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com