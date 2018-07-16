Coroner: Man kills wife, then himself

ENOLA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man killed his wife and then himself over the weekend in central Pennsylvania.

The Cumberland County coroner's office said Monday that 55-year-old James Grundon shot 54-year-old Sue Grundon before taking his own life Sunday.

Authorities said the man was pronounced dead at the scene in East Pennsboro Township. The woman was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police haven't released information about the motive. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday and township police are investigating.