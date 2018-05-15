Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
Kiwanda Robinson, center, mother of Keeven Robinson, holds family friends Madysen Johnson, right, and her sister Morgan Johnson, at the start of a solidarity march for Keeven in Jefferson Parish, La., Monday, May 14, 2018.
People march during a solidarity march for Keeven Robinson in Jefferson Parish, La.,Monday, May 14, 2018.
The deceased's SUV is seen at right as deputies investigate after a man died after a narcotics investigation resulted in a brief chase and arrest in Metairie,La. Thursday, May 10, 2018, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.
Gaylor Spiller, president of the Jefferson Parish chapter of the NAACP, speaks after Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich stated that the death of Keeven Robinson was by homicide by asphyxia with bruising to the neck at the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Headquarters in Harvey, La. Monday, May 14, 2018.
Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich, right, listens during a press conference where he said that Keeven Robinson's death was by homicide by asphyxia with bruising to the neck at the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Headquarters in Harvey, La. Monday, May 14, 2018.
Kiwanda Robinson weeps after leaving the Jefferson Parishs Coroner's Office in Harvey, La. Monday, May 14, 2018, where she was told by Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich that her son's death was ruled a homicide after a struggle with white deputies last week died of asphyxiation and there was evidence of pressure on his neck, the coroner in a New Orleans suburb said Monday.
GRETNA, La. (AP) — A black suspect who tussled with white deputies as they detained him in a suburb of New Orleans last week died of asphyxiation and there was evidence of pressure on his neck, a coroner said Monday.
The death of Keeven Robinson, 22, has been classified as a homicide based on the preliminary autopsy results, which indicate traumatic neck injuries "consistent with compressional asphyxia," said Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich (sih-TAN'-uh-vich). He said complete results, including toxicology reports and examination of microscopic evidence from Robinson's lungs, will take weeks.
"That said, I don't want to delay disclosure regarding the direction in which we're heading from Mr. Robinson's family, the sheriff's department or the media," Cvitanovich said. He added that he had shared the preliminary findings with Robinson's mother prior to his joint news conference with Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto.
Lopinto said Cvitanovich told him of the autopsy report Saturday. He said the four deputies involved in the arrest have been read their rights and are cooperating in an investigation that involves his office, state police and the FBI. All have been placed on administrative duty.
"I understand that this investigation will be under a microscope," Lopinto said.
Hester Hilliard, an attorney for Robinson's family, said the sheriff and coroner have acted with "professionalism and transparency." However, she also said the family would like to see an agency other than the sheriff's office lead the investigation.
New Orleans news outlets reported that more than 100 people took part in a Monday night march to honor Robinson near the scene of his death, in Metairie. Social media video showed some carrying signs. One read "Enough is Enough." Another said "Justice for Keeven."
Some marchers were heard singing "Amazing Grace."
Lopinto declined to immediately identify the deputies. He confirmed they are white. Robinson was black.
"There's no doubt they used force," Lopinto said. "It's whether the force was excessive."
Lopinto said it was too early to conclude whether a choke hold was used. Officers are not expressly forbidden under department policy to use choke holds, but they aren't trained in them either.
"From a policy standpoint, we don't train somebody to hit someone with a brick," Lopinto told reporters. "But if you're fighting for your life and a brick's there, you hit someone with a brick."
Among those attending the news conference was Gaylor Spiller of the Jefferson Parish chapter of the NAACP. She said the organization was supporting Robinson's family and keeping an eye on the case.
She credited Lopinto and Cvitanovich for being open about the autopsy results and the investigation. "We're here to support all sides," Spiller said. "I just want the truth."
News outlets in New Orleans previously cited authorities as saying that Robinson, under surveillance by narcotics agents, drove away from a gas station Thursday morning when he saw agents approaching. He abandoned his car after crashing into two vehicles, then ran from deputies. They caught and handcuffed him in the backyard of a home, the reports said.
Lopinto said Monday that Robinson was unarmed when he was detained. He said there was a gun in Robinson's car and that he had heroin on him.
So far, no video has surfaced. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office doesn't use body cameras. Even if it did, Lopinto said, the deputies involved were undercover detectives.
"Undercover narcotics agents would not have a body camera strapped to their chests," he said.