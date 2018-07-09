https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Coroner-identifies-2-killed-in-Idaho-13059761.php
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Idaho murder-suicide
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have identified two people killed in a suspected murder-suicide near Boise.
Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Monday that 46-year-old Daniel Jonathan Cobb and 36-year-old Crystal Dena Wilson were found dead inside a Meridian home on July 5.
Owens says both Wilson and Cobb died of a gunshot wounds to the head, and Cobb's was self-inflicted.
The Meridian Police Department says the bodies were discovered when officers went to the home to check on a person who had not come to work.
The case remains under investigation.
