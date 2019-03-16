Coroner's inquest set for April 5 in Jan. 10 police shooting

RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — A coroner's inquest will be held next month into the January fatal police shooting of a 34-year-old man in Riverton.

The Ranger in Riverton reports that no officers were injured in the Jan. 10 incident, which resulted in the death of Nicholas Garcia after an altercation with two agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun determined last month that he would not press charges against the officers involved. LeBrun concluded that Garcia "ambushed and attempted to kill" the federal agents.

But Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen said it is his agency's policy to convene a public inquest whenever a fatality is caused, or suspected to be caused, by law enforcement in his jurisdiction.

The inquest has been scheduled for April 5 in Riverton.

