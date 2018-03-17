https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Correctional-officer-accused-of-smuggling-12761135.php
Correctional officer accused of smuggling contraband
Updated 1:16 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (AP) — A 23-year-old correctional officer is facing criminal charges for allegedly trying to bring contraband into the prison.
WAFB-TV reports Keland Andre Simmons faces a charge of malfeasance in office and introduction of contraband into or upon the grounds of a state correctional facility.
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office says Simmons worked at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, where he was processed Friday. He was released Saturday after posting $20,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
Information from: WAFB-TV, http://wafb.com
