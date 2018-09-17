Couple charged in fatal Wisconsin crash

OCONTO, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors say a woman and man were drunk and fighting in their pickup truck when they caused a fatal crash in northeastern Wisconsin.

Twenty-six-year-old Kelly Crispin of St. Paul, Minnesota, and 31-year-old Eric Soloman are charged in Oconto County with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and second-degree reckless homicide in the death of Cory Folts. The 22-year-old Oconto Falls man was killed in the crash Sept. 11 on Highway 41.

WLUK-TV reports authorities say a pickup truck driven by Crispin traveled through the highway median and struck Folts' vehicle. A criminal complaint says Crispin told Soloman she wanted to end their relationship and that he punched her in the head and grabbed the steering wheel.

Court records do not list defense attorneys.

___

This story has been updated to delete an apparently erroneous address for Soloman, whose name also appears in court records spelled Solomon.

___

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com