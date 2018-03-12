Couple charged with physically abusing baby

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts couple has been charged with physically abusing their 11-month-old son.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that 25-year-old Jeremy Coleman and 22-year-old Helena McKinstry, of Milford, were arrested Friday and charged with assault and battery on a child with substantial injury and wanton or reckless creating risk to a child. Coleman and McKinstry are being held on bail pending arraignment Monday in Milford District Court. It wasn't clear if they had a lawyer.

The boy and his twin sister were taken into custody by state child welfare officials after being assessed at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

An investigation by Milford police, the state Department of Children and Families and the Worcester district attorney's office led to the couple's arrest.

