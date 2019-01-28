Couple sentenced for tax fraud, MaineCare fraud

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A former Maine couple that ran companies to transport clients with disabilities have been sentenced for defrauding MaineCare and filing false tax returns.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 60-year-old Robert Zuschlag and 55-year-old Kristen Zuschlag were ordered to pay $302,000 in restitution to MaineCare and $93,000 to the Internal Revenue Service during Thursday's sentencing in Portland. The Bangor Daily News reports Robert Zuschlag has been sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison while his wife will serve three years of probation.

According to court documents, the Zuschlags paid $245,000 on Thursday toward restitution. Prosecutors and defense attorneys declined to comment on the case.

The couple operates a Freeport-based transit company that offered transportation services to wheelchair users.