Court: Victims can't be reimbursed after charges dropped

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court says a man doesn't have to repay burglary victims after a plea deal dropped charges he broke into their homes.

The state Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed a trial judge's order for James Lee Murphy to pay $3,600 in restitution to four people whose homes were robbed.

The appeals court said while Murphy agreed last year to pay restitution to those victims, that was canceled out when prosecutors dropped charges for break-ins at their three homes. The appeals court says judges can only order restitution for losses tied to crimes for which someone is convicted.

State attorneys argued Murphy should compensate victims as he had promised in his plea deal.

Murphy pleaded guilty to breaking into and entering seven other homes.