Court gives more time to determine murder suspect competency

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A psychologist evaluating a man charged with the murder of his landlord has been given another month to evaluate whether the man is competent to stand trial.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports the psychologist was given the added month this week to test whether Justin Daly is exaggerating symptoms of mental illness.

Daly is accused of bludgeoning 52-year-old Louis Auriemma with a baseball bat and cutting the man's head with a chain saw in October 2012.

Dr. Nathan Andrews with the state Office of Forensic Mental Health Services conducted Daly's most recent competency evaluation, saying with information available to him he didn't believe Daly could assist in his defense.

But he also said he had suspicions that Daly might be exaggerating his symptoms and said with more time he may be able to form a more complete opinion.

