Court hears mother's appeal in beating death of toddler

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A lawyer for a New Hampshire woman serving 45 years to life in the beating death of her 3-year-old daughter has argued her appeal before the state supreme court, questioning whether she voluntarily and knowingly waived her Miranda rights.

Twenty-nine-year-old Katlyn Marin was convicted in the 2014 death of Brielle Gage and sentenced on a second-degree murder charge. Her lawyer argued Wednesday her conviction should be reversed. He said a judge was wrong to reject an argument that she was in custody before reading her the Miranda warnings.

An attorney for the state said Marin wasn't told she couldn't call anyone or couldn't leave.

The case prompted calls for reform at the state's Division for Children, Youth and Families, which was involved with the family before Gage's death.