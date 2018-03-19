Court upholds convictions of man who fired at officers

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld convictions of a man who fired shots at two law enforcement officers in central Indiana.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports the court last week rejected an argument by Gregory Bruce Grider Jr. of Muncie that there was insufficient evidence to support his two attempted murder convictions.

Grider was sentenced last year to the maximum 80-year term in prison after a Delaware County jury convicted him. Witnesses said Grider fired shots at two Delaware County sheriff's deputies on May 27, 2016, in a Liberty Township mobile home.

The 30-year-old Grider also argued that his sentence was too harsh. Grider has said that he was trying to die by having one of the officers shoot him.

___

