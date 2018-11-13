Court won't let man withdraw plea in gruesome homicide

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state appeals court isn't letting a man withdraw his guilty plea in a gruesome northern Wisconsin homicide.

Donald Rick told investigators he decided to rob the Bear Trap Inn in Saxon in March 2016 after he lost all his money at a casino in Lac Du Flambeau. After the bar closed, he tackled bartender Lisa Waldros, stabbed her and then burned down the bar with her body inside.

Rick pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and was sentenced to life.

He asked to withdraw his plea, saying his then-girlfriend actually killed Waldros and he confessed to protect her.

The 3rd District Court of Appeals denied the request Tuesday, saying he didn't establish any reason to justify withdrawal.

Rick's attorney, Jeremy Newman, didn't immediately return a message.