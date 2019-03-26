Court won't revive lawsuit over San Francisco pier shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court refused to reinstate a lawsuit the parents of Kate Steinle filed against San Francisco for refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities seeking to deport a man who later fatally shot Steinle.

A three judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco unanimously ruled Monday that the city's non-cooperation policy with federal immigration officials broke no federal, state or local laws.

The city's sheriff released Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate from jail in April 2015 despite a request from Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to detain him for deportation proceedings. Three months later Kate Steinle was fatally shot in the back and Garcia-Zarate was charged with murder and illegal gun possession.

A jury acquitted him of murder and convicted him of illegal gun possession.