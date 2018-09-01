-
This booking photo provided by the Frisco Police Department shows Dallas Cowboys NFL football player Rico Gathers, who was arrested Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 on a charge of marijuana possession in Frisco, Texas. Before the arrest, Gathers was in danger of getting cut as the Cowboys were preparing to reduce their roster to 53 players for the regular season Saturday (Frisco Police Department via AP) less
Photo: AP
-
Photo: Arnulfo Franco, Courtesy
-
Will Allen, former NFL safety
-
Isaiah Rider, former Denver Nugget
-
Kobe Bryant
-
O.J. Simpson
-
Dennis Rodman, former San Antonio Spur
-
Greg "Cadillac" Anderson
-
Tony Ayala , Jr.
-
Charles Barkley
-
Plaxico Burress
-
Rae Carruth, former Carolina Panther
-
US figure skater Tonya Harding (left)
-
Sam Hurd, former Chicago Bear
-
Adam Jones, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback
-
Marion Jones, former track and field athlete
-
Ryan Leaf, former San Diego Chargers quarterback
-
Jamal Lewis, former Baltimore Ravens running back
-
Ray Lewis, former Baltimore Raven
-
Rolando McClain, Dallas Cowboys linebacker
-
Nate Newton, Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman
-
Pete Rose, former player for the Cincinnati Reds
-
Hope Solo, U.S. soccer player
-
Darryl Strawberry, former MLB player
-
Mike Tyson
-
Michael Vick, New York Jets quarterback
Michael Vick, New York Jets quarterback
Photo: Haraz N. Ghanbari, AP
-
Dwayne Goodrich, former Dallas Cowboys cornerback
-
Muhammad Ali, former American professional boxer
Muhammad Ali, former American professional boxer
Photo: AP
-
Delonte West, former Dallas Maverick
Delonte West, former Dallas Maverick
Photo: Harry How, Getty Images
-
Former heavyweight boxing champion Riddick Bowe
-
Boxer Rubin "Hurricane" Carter
-
Former professional skateboarder Mark Rogowski
-
Dallas Cowboys nose tackle Josh Brent
-
Dallas Cowboy football player Thomas 'Hollywood' Henderson
-
New England Patriots wide receiver Donte Stallworth
-
Former Major League Baseball player Orlando Cepeda
-
Former professional baseball player Dwight Gooden
-
Philadelphia 76ers Allen Iverson
-
Former boxer Sonny Liston
-
Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Sr., right
-
Former heavyweight boxer Tommy Morrison
-
Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle was arrested for allegedly shoplifting from a mall north of Dallas on Monday, according to media reports. Frisco Police Lt. Jason Jenkins told ESPN that Randle is accused of attempting to steal underwear and cologne from a Dillard's in Stonebriar Centre Mall on Monday night. less
Photo: Frisco Police Department
-
Boxer Joel Garcia has been arrested for allegedly killing three people in a drunken, fiery car crash on Christmas Eve in El Paso. Garcia, 24, allegedly ran a red light and collided with a 2004 Pontiac carrying brothers Isaiah and Joshua Deal and Joshua's girlfriend Shannon Del Rio, killing all three, El Paso police said in a statement.
Garcia and his passenger were treated for minor injuries before the driver was booked into El Paso County Jail on three counts of intoxication manslaughter, which carries a total maximum sentence of 60 years.
His bond has been set at $300,000. less
Photo: El Paso Police Department
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession with his roster spot already in question, but survived the club's final cuts anyway.
Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said the former Baylor basketball player was arrested Friday night for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Gathers was released on bond Saturday morning.
Gathers hadn't played football since middle school when the Cowboys drafted him in 2016. He showed promise in the preseason last year before a concussion sustained near the end of training camp sidelined him for the season.
The 24-year-old Gathers made the 53-player roster when the Cowboys made the unusual move of keeping four tight ends.
Attorneys for Gathers say their client "apologizes to his teammates and the Cowboys organization for any distraction his arrest may cause as the team prepares to start the season."
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL