Crash kills 10-year-old girl; Kentucky woman accused of DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky police say a woman was intoxicated when she crashed into a vehicle, killing a 10-year-old girl.

News outlets report 24-year-old Sequoyah Collins was charged Friday with driving under the influence.

Lexington police Lt. Andrew Daugherty says Collins was speeding early Friday morning when she ran a red light and struck a car occupied by two adults and four children ranging in age from 9 to 12. One of the children was Alexia Gomez Hernandez who was pronounced dead.

Collins' arrest citation says she told police she had two drinks about an hour-and-a-half before the crash. Court records say she smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech and refused a breath or blood alcohol test.

It's unclear whether she has an attorney.