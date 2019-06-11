Crime Stoppers offers $26K for tips in death of businessman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Crime Stoppers organization is offering $26,000 for information that could lead to an arrest in the shooting of a Memphis businessman.

News outlets report the reward was announced Monday by Memphis Crime Stoppers, a nonprofit, citizen-led agency that offers cash rewards for tips on crime.

Memphis authorities say 57-year-old Glenn Cofield was shot and killed in a church parking lot last week as he and his wife were leaving a fundraising event. Police believe the shooter was attempting to rob him.

Cofield was a local branch manager for a financial services company, and a board member of the Memphis Country Club.

The Commercial Appeal reports Crime Stoppers did not specify where the reward money came from.