Criminal probe sought of pro-Los Alamos agency over spending

In this May 15, 2018, photo, Andrea Romero, a candidate for House District 46, takes part in a Democratic primary candidate forum in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The New Mexico state auditor says an agency of New Mexico municipalities surrounding Los Alamos National Laboratory approved improper reimbursement for alcohol and baseball tickets. The audit released Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, hits former Regional Coalition of LANL Communities executive director Andrea Romero over reimbursements as she seeks to win a seat in New Mexico's House of Representatives. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An environmental group is asking the New Mexico attorney general to launch a criminal investigation into an agency that promotes the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

In a complaint dated Saturday, the Northern New Mexicans Protecting Land, Water and Rights asked state Attorney General Hector Balderas to look into the spending practices of the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities, The Santa Fe New Mexican reports .

That agency is made up of nine northern New Mexico cities, counties and pueblos surrounding the U.S. Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory. The group promotes the economy in connection with the lab.

"It is without a doubt that violations of state and possibly federal laws were committed" by the publicly funded coalition and that "there may have been some criminal intent," the complaint said.

The complaint calls for an investigation into whether the coalition or its former executive director, Andrea Romero, violated the state Fraud Against Taxpayers Act, and whether the group failed to comply with open meetings laws.

A recent state audit report found that the agency approved improper reimbursement for alcohol, food, travel and baseball tickets.

Romero defeated incumbent state Rep. Carl Trujillo in the Democratic primary in June, shortly after Trujillo was accused by a lobbyist of sexual misconduct, and now faces a write-in opponent, Heather Nordquist, in November. Nordquist, a Los Alamos National Laboratory scientist and Trujillo supporter, stepped down in July as the executive vice president of Northern New Mexicans Protecting Land, Water and Rights.

David Carl, a spokesman for Balderas, confirmed in an email the office received the complaint.

"We can confirm the Office of the Attorney General has received a public referral and this matter is under review," Carl wrote. "All complaints received by the Office of the Attorney General are fully reviewed and appropriate action is taken, but we remain deeply concerned about any misuse of public funds by officials."

Romero has maintained she did not intentionally violate any reimbursement rules.

"I will gladly cooperate with any investigation, and I urge all current and former board members and former staff to cooperate as well," Romero said in a statement.

