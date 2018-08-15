Cuba and Canada sign agreement to fight sex trafficking

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba and Canada have signed an agreement to reinforce cooperation on sex trafficking of minors and women, pledging to track and apprehend citizens from either country engaged in exploitation of children and adolescents for pornography or sexual abuse.

A superintendent of the Canadian Royal Mounted Police charged with tracking sexual abuse of minors by Canadian citizens says the agreement will enhance the efforts by both sides to monitor and impede sexual crimes against women and minors in both countries.

Marie-Claude Arsenault says it provides a legal framework for pursuing cases leading to prosecution for such crimes.

The agreement signed Wednesday calls for greater information sharing, joint investigations, and prosecution of suspects by either country.

A million Canadians travel to Cuba on holiday every year.