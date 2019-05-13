Cyprus: detention for confessed serial killer extended

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Cyprus court has extended for another eight days the detention of an army captain who confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls.

The court granted a police request to keep the 35 year-old suspect in custody and give investigators more time to complete their probe.

The suspect faces possible charges including premeditated murder and kidnapping in the slayings of three Filipino women and the daughter of one, a Romanian mother and daughter and a woman believed to be from Nepal.

The suspect, who represented himself in court Monday and wore a bulletproof vest, said he didn't object to his detention.

He had confessed to the killings in a 10-page handwritten note and led police to where he dumped the bodies including a lake.