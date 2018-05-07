DA: 1 dead after late night shooting in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say one man has died in a late night shooting in Haverhill.

The Essex district attorney's office says a 40-year-old man was shot in the chest at Grand Avenue and Emerson Street at about 11 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to Holy Family Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

His name was not immediately made public.

No arrests have been announced.