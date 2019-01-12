DA: Douglas County deputies justified in fatal shooting

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say three Douglas County sheriff's deputies were justified when they fatally shot a man who pulled a gun on them during a traffic stop south of Denver.

The Denver Post reports deputies were driving on U.S. Highway 85 when 61-year-old Paul Askins pulled his truck out of a driveway and cut them off Aug. 31. They pulled Askins over and became suspicious when he gave a false identity.

Investigators say Askins opened the door and brandished a silver pistol when one of the deputies tried to arrest him. The deputies opened fire, and Askins died at the scene.

After the shooting, investigators found a note in Askins' wallet that said, "When you kill me call these numbers," followed by phone numbers for several of his associates.

Askins' friends and family said he had talked about suicide.

