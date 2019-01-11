DA: Kansas trooper won't be charged in man's death in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A district attorney says a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was justified in fatally shooting a man whose vehicle was dragging the trooper and a Topeka police officer through the snow.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says the trooper won't be charged in the death of 35-year-old Jarmane Logan in November.

The trooper and police officer were trying to take Chelsee Retana into custody when she and another woman got into Logan's vehicle in Topeka. Investigators say Logan was driving away with the women while dragging the officer and trooper.

Investigators say the trooper shot Logan when he refused to stop the vehicle .

Retana is charged with interference with law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine and two misdemeanors. The other woman hasn't been charged.

