DA: Lynn woman found dead, husband charged

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a Lynn woman is dead and her husband has been charged.

A spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney's office says the 55-year-old man faces arraignment Monday in Lynn District Court.

Police went to an apartment in the city just before 5 a.m. Monday for a well-being check and found the 47-year-old woman dead from apparent blunt force trauma.

No names were immediately released.

The Daily Item of Lynn reports that there was a homicide at the same apartment building last April.