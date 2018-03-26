https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/DA-Lynn-woman-found-dead-husband-charged-12781716.php
DA: Lynn woman found dead, husband charged
Updated 11:22 am, Monday, March 26, 2018
LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a Lynn woman is dead and her husband has been charged.
A spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney's office says the 55-year-old man faces arraignment Monday in Lynn District Court.
Police went to an apartment in the city just before 5 a.m. Monday for a well-being check and found the 47-year-old woman dead from apparent blunt force trauma.
No names were immediately released.
The Daily Item of Lynn reports that there was a homicide at the same apartment building last April.
