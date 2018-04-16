https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/DA-Man-accidentally-shoots-girlfriend-then-12837293.php
DA: Man accidentally shoots girlfriend, then kills himself
Updated 9:15 am, Monday, April 16, 2018
PALMER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a man killed himself after accidentally shooting his girlfriend over the weekend.
A spokesman for the Hampden district attorney says at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday police in Palmer responded to a 911 call about a woman with a gunshot wound to the lower back.
The 21-year-old woman told responders that her boyfriend had accidentally shot her while he was unloading his gun. She was taken to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.
While she was being treated, police found her 24-year-old boyfriend dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No names were released.
The investigation into the shooting remains open.
