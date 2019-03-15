Prosecutor: 5 found dead after house fire in murder-suicide

Investigators works at the scene of a fatal fire in Sheffield, Mass., on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington says the fire was reported just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the home was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived. She called the investigation "complicated." (Heather Bellow/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A prosecutor says the deaths of five family members found in a burned home this week in western Massachusetts appear to be a murder-suicide.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said at a news conference Thursday it appears as if 41-year-old Luke Karpinski killed his wife, Justine Wilbur; their 7-year-old twins; and their 3-year-old child in their Sheffield home, then set the home on fire and killed himself.

Harrington says the investigation is ongoing and did not disclose how the victims died or a possible motive.

The fire was reported just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the home was engulfed when fire crews arrived.

Harrington says Wilbur was found on the ground floor. Karpinski and the children were found on the second floor.