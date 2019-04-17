DA: Springfield police shooting lawful; officer identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — The Lane County District Attorney has ruled that a Springfield police officer was lawful in the use of force to shoot and kill Stacy Kenny.

The Register-Guard reports District Attorney Patty Perlow identified Sgt. Rick Lewis as the officer who fired his weapon six times at Kenny, a 33-year-old Springfield resident.

Perlow says Lewis entered Kenny's car through the passenger side to unbuckle an uncooperative Kenny during March 31 traffic stop. Perlow says Kenny then stepped on the gas pedal, driving into trees with Lewis in the front seat.

Five shots fired struck Kenny, who died at the scene. Lewis suffered a broken arm.

Kenny's family released a statement saying they have been filled with shock and grief and that Kenny had a documented nonviolent mental illness and was being treated.

