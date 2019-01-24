DNA may have cracked 1993 rape case of 10-year-old boy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say DNA sent off for further testing helped them find a suspect in the sexual assault of a 10-year-old boy in 1993.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said 43-year-old Tomongo McCord was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Francis says the 10-year-old boy told police someone approached him while he was playing in the woods in August 1993, saying he needed help looking for something.

Francis says the boy then said the man pulled a knife on him and raped him.

Francis said in a statement the case remained open until Charleston investigators submitted DNA from the crime for reanalysis in 2018.

McCord has been in state prison since 1997 for a 30-year sentence for rape, kidnapping and burglary out of Charleston County.