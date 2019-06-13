Death penalty for South Carolina father convicted of killing his 5 children, ages 1 to 8
Updated
Rick Hubbard, 11th Circuit Solicitor, delivers closing arguments, pushing for the death penalty during the sentencing phase of the trial of Timothy Jones Jr. in Lexington, S.C. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Jones, Jr. was found guilty of killing his five young children in 2014. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool) less
Rick Hubbard, 11th Circuit Solicitor, delivers closing arguments, pushing for the death penalty during the sentencing phase of the trial of Timothy Jones Jr. in Lexington, S.C. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. ... more
Photo: Tracy Glantz, AP
Photo: Tracy Glantz, AP
Image
1of/12
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 12
Rick Hubbard, 11th Circuit Solicitor, delivers closing arguments, pushing for the death penalty during the sentencing phase of the trial of Timothy Jones Jr. in Lexington, S.C. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Jones, Jr. was found guilty of killing his five young children in 2014. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool) less
Rick Hubbard, 11th Circuit Solicitor, delivers closing arguments, pushing for the death penalty during the sentencing phase of the trial of Timothy Jones Jr. in Lexington, S.C. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. ... more
Photo: Tracy Glantz, AP
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Death penalty for South Carolina father convicted of killing his 5 children, ages 1 to 8.