Death penalty sought for co-defendant in woman's slaying

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the second of two people accused of killing a Lincoln woman, dismembering her and dumping her remains in southeast Nebraska field.

A prosecutor Wednesday cited the slaying's "exceptional depravity" in a filing regarding the state's intentions against 24-year-old Bailey Boswell.

Court records say Boswell and 51-year-old Aubrey Trail are charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors allege Trail strangled Sydney Loofe and Boswell helped Trail cut up Loofe's body and stuff the remains into trash bags. The remains were found Dec. 4 in Clay County, weeks after Loofe was reported missing.

Prosecutors cited the slaying's depravity in their death penalty filing against Trail and said he has a substantial history of "serious assaultive or terrorizing criminal activity."

A trial date hasn't been scheduled.

This story has been corrected to show that Sydney Loofe's remains were found in Clay County, not Saline County.