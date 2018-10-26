Deaths of suburban Indianapolis teachers were murder-suicide

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two longtime teachers in suburban Indianapolis who were going through a divorce died from gunshot wounds in a murder-suicide.

Fishers Police Sgt. Tom Weger said Friday the Hamilton County Coroner's Office ruled the death of 44-year-old Krystal Sergi a homicide from multiple gunshot wounds to her chest. The death of 52-year-old Frank Sergi was ruled a suicide from one gunshot wound to the head.

The shootings occurred Wednesday night.

The Hamilton Southeastern Schools described the couple as longtime teachers and canceled classes at Hoosier Road Elementary School, where Kristal Sergi taught, and Fall Creek Intermediate School, where Frank Sergi taught, for grief counseling Thursday and Friday.

The Indianapolis Star reports court records show the two were going through a divorce.