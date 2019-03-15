December death of Massachusetts firefighter ruled a homicide

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The death of a Massachusetts firefighter killed in December battling a blaze in an apartment building has been ruled a homicide after authorities determined the fire had been deliberately set by a tenant.

Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy, a single father survived by his 9-year-old daughter, died Dec. 9 after he became trapped on the second-floor of the six-unit building. He was rescued by fellow firefighters and died at the hospital. The cause of death was smoke inhalation.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. announced Friday that a former tenant of the building, 21-year-old Momoh Kamara, had been indicted on second-degree murder, arson and burglary charges.

Kamara, who now lives in West Boylston, is scheduled to be arraigned later Friday. It's not clear if he has a lawyer who could comment.