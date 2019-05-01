Defecating superintendent sues over release of mug shot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey school superintendent charged with defecating on another high school's track has sued the local police department for releasing his mug shot to the news media.

Thomas Tramaglini claims Holmdel police violated his constitutional rights by taking the picture and then releasing it after he was issued summonses last year.

He eventually pleaded guilty and paid a fine.

The suit claims Tramaglini's due process rights were violated. It alleges New Jersey law prohibits the taking of mug shots for low-level offenses. The suit seeks unspecified monetary damages.

Tramaglini resigned as superintendent of the Kenilworth schools and his attorney says he is working outside the education field.

Reached Wednesday morning, an attorney representing the police department didn't immediately comment on the lawsuit.