Delaware man shot by father charged in the domestic dispute

LEWES, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man who was shot by his father has been arrested on charges in connection with the incident.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that Lewes police responded to the Sussex Correctional Institute on Thursday to charge 31-year-old Spencer Coffin, who was being held there on unrelated charges.

Police had previously said that a man identified as Coffin's father reported shooting his son during an argument Dec. 1. Lewes Police Chief Thomas Spell said in December that the investigation was in the hands of the state's attorney general's office, and the case's complexity was delaying the filing of charges.

The investigation subsequently found that the father was protecting himself from Coffin's menacing and aggressive behavior.

It's unclear whether Coffin has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/