Delaware police operation arrests 35, seizes drugs, $30K

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Troopers say 35 people have been arrested and more than $30,000 in suspected illegal drug trade proceeds have been seized over an eight-hour span in Delaware.

State Police told news outlets in a Monday statement the arrests and money were from a law enforcement operation involving several agencies that was conducted Thursday in Wilmington and Claymont. Sgt. Richard Bratz says officers also found PCP, heroin, crack cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Troopers say the arrest of 37-year-old Morris J. Hudson was the most significant. Police did a traffic stop on the New Castle resident and found he had PCP, pot, Oxycodone pills and more than $300.

Hudson was charged with speeding and several drug offenses. It is unclear if he has lawyer who could comment for him.