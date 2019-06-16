Deliberations to resume in triple killing at marijuana grow

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jurors are set to resume deliberations Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing three people at a Colorado home with an illegal marijuana grow operation.

The jury began deliberations Friday in the case of 26-year-old Garret Coughlin. He is charged with killing three friends, Wallace White, Kelly Sloat-White and Emory Fraker, at the Whites' home in the foothills near Boulder in 2017.

The Daily Camera reports that prosecutors alleged that Coughlin was motivated by stealing money and marijuana to feed his drug addiction.

Much of the case against Coughlin is based on circumstantial evidence. His lawyers suggested other regular visitors to the home might have been responsible. They noted that $85,000 hidden in a crawl space that Coughlin helped build was left behind.

